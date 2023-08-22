ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Greece put his skills to the test on an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Superfan!”

Five contestants were flown to Los Angeles to get the chance to compete to be named Gloria Estefan’s number one fan.

Jonathan Mate says it was after Estefan’s 1989 American Music Awards medley performance of “No Te Olvidaré, Anything For You, 1-2-3” that he was in for the ride.

His mother surprised him with concert tickets to the Rochester stop of Estefan’s 1990 tour. Making him a fluorescent lime green shirt that read “I love you, Gloria,” it was enough to catch her attention.

“Gloria saw me from onstage and was waving to me and singing to me from onstage,” Mate said. “I got all bashful and shy. I thought she was so tall, when she’s actually this little petite thing.”

After the show, Mate was invited onto Estefan’s tour bus by Estefan’s sister — another notice of the homemade shirt in a crowd of fans being held back by security.

“One of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Mate said. “The nicest, sweetest, human being you could ever, ever encounter.”

Mate took the lifelong dedication he had for Estefan and brought it to Los Angeles to compete on the show. Five contestants put their knowledge to the test, reflecting on iconic moments from Estefan’s career such as music and outfits.

After the trivia, Estefan sang some of her hits for the contestants and the audience. Mate said competing on the show was “magical.”

“Being on the show was the most incredible experience of my life — besides my wedding,” Mate said. “You’re right in the heart of and you’re looking at the Hollywood sign. Meeting all of the contestants, we actually have remained really good friends. I’m just grateful that I was chosen to be a part of something so spectacular.”

Mate says talking to Estefan again was like talking to an old family member.

“She’s so warm and genuine, and so humble. She just, she’s so relatable,” Mate said. “She’s such a human, she’s a human being just like everyone else. And she just makes you feel so comfortable in her presence. And it’s very much like being a part of her extended family in a way. That’s the way that she kind of treats you. It’s the way that she treated me at that age at a very young age. And that’s, it was like no time had passed.”

The “Superfan” episode with Gloria Estefan and contestant Jonathan Mate will air on CBS Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m.