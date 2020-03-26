1  of  2
Golden Globes amend eligibility rules due to virus

Entertainment

by: JAKE COYLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows Golden Globes signage on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday. The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.

The press association, which puts on the annual award show, said films that are first released on television or a streaming service will be eligible for January’s Globes. Usually, the Globes mandate that a film play for a week in a Los Angeles theater or on pay-per-view, as well as have an official screening for its voting members.

The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.”

The Academy Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have yet to announce a similar move. The Oscars specify that a film must have a seven-day run in a commercial Los Angeles County theater with at least three screenings a day. That rule has for several years come under scrutiny because of the rise of streaming services that would sometimes prefer their films went straight to paying subscribers.

The film academy last week said it was “evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape.”

With most movie theaters closed nationwide — including all of those in Los Angeles — numerous films are forgoing a theatrical release and going straight to streaming or on-demand. On Wednesday, a film widely expected to contend for best documentary awards later this year — “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” which won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival — premiered on Netflix after canceling its planned release in select theaters.

The 78th Golden Globes are to be hosted next year by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

