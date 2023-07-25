ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week you can check out the classic, Godspell, coming to the stage in the Finger Lakes.

The hit musical is playing at the Bartlett Theater at Hobart and William Smith Colleges Thursday through Sunday.

The show is based on the Gospel of Matthew and emphasizes joy, universal messages, and fostering a sense of community.

The director, Steve Duprey from Geneva Theatre Guild, was a guest on Sunrise. Watch his conversation with News 8’s Brennan Somers in the player on this page.