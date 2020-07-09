1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found adrift on boat in Lake Piru

Entertainment

by: Sareen Habeshian

Posted: / Updated:

Naya Rivera attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 6, 2019. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies received a call of a child found alone on a boat in the lake around 6 p.m., said Cpt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was adrift for about three hours until someone on another boat found him and notified authorities, officials at the scene said.

A search and rescue dive team searched the lake as they were unable to locate the child’s parents, officials said. The department tweeted that they were searching for a possible drowning victim.

Sheriff’s officials later said the missing person is “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, and she is presumed to be dead.

It was not yet clear how the child ended up alone or what happened to Rivera.

The boy was wearing a life jacket when he was found, the department said.

KTLA was previously told by authorities that the child was a 3-year-old girl.

Lake Piru is a reservoir in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains of Ventura County.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss