NEW YORK (AP) — “Girl from the North Country,” the Depression-era drama set to the songs of Bob Dylan, will reopen on Broadway this spring, a little more than three months after going on hiatus because of virus concerns.

The cast announced in a social video Friday that the musical will return to the Belasco Theatre for 50 performances only, beginning April 29 until June 11.

“We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production back to Broadway and to return to our home at the Belasco Theatre,” producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons said in a statement.

The show originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to New York’s COVID-19 restrictions. The production reopened on Broadway on Oct. 13, 2021, and closed on Jan. 23, 2022 as the omicron variant reached New York City and sent COVID-19 cases climbing.

Cast members returning include Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Mare Winningham. Craig Bierko replaces Marc Kudisch, who had to drop out.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, “Girl from the North Country” uses Dylan’s expansive music library to score a Depression-era story about Midwesterners who cross paths at a turning point in their lives.

“As Broadway’s recovery continues, we are so grateful to be a part of this exciting season and to give more audiences a chance to visit us in the North Country and experience the magic of Bob Dylan’s songs and Conor McPherson’s remarkable storytelling,” the producers said.

The musical originated at the Old Vic in London and had an off-Broadway run in 2018 before transferring to Broadway. It has since played in the West End, Toronto and Sydney, Australia. The cast album earned a Grammy nomination.

