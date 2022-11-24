ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center of Rochester is getting ready to welcome back the Calamari Sisters for their performance, ‘The Calamari Sisters’ Holiday Extravaganza,’ coming to the Hart Theatre Stage this weekend!

The show consists of Delphine and Carmella Calamari showing audience members how to prepare the ultimate Italian holiday meal while incorporating all your favorite holiday songs and jingles.

Delphine Calamari says ticket holders can expect a laugh.

“Gird your loins, you’re gonna laugh, it’s a funny, funny show,” Delphine said.

The sisters say they put on these performances to share their love of singing, dancing, and cooking, while also cracking some much-needed jokes.

“Right now really, laughter is what we need most we feel. It’s so wonderful for us when people come up to us afterwards and say ‘This happened this month. This happened this year. And this really was the best two hours I needed because I was able to just laugh at everything,’” Delphine said.

“We had a family just come from one of their family member’s wakes to our show, just because they wanted a place that they wanted to laugh!” Carmella explained.

The Calamari Sisters have 5 shows at the JCC this weekend as follows:

Friday, November 25, 2 pm

Friday, November 25, 8 pm

Saturday, November 26, 2 pm

Saturday, November 26, 8 pm

Sunday, November 27, 2 pm

Tickets are available at the door or you can visit www.jcccenterstage.org.