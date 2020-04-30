Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows singer Zayn Malik at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in New York on Jan. 27, 2018, left, and model Gigi Hadid at Variety’s Power of Women: New York event on April 5, 2019, in New York. Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction. Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gigi Hadid is about to strut into motherhood.

The supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevardon Wednesday that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction.

Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September.

Hadid’s mother said she is thrilled with the news of her daughter’s pregnancy and becoming a grandmother, or oma. She said she was surprised that the “little secret” was leaked to the press.

“I’m excited to become oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently,” she told the outlet. “But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Yolanda Hadid’s mother, Ans van den Herik, died last summer at age 78.

Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have been dating off-and-on for the past several years. She has become one of the world’s most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss