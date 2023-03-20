ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre in Rochester announced its 2023-24 season Monday.

Beginning on the yellow brick road, Geva is starting its season strong with a fan favorite — The Wizard of Oz.

By the end of the year, Ebenezer Scrooge will take the big stage in the production A Christmas Carol. In between, thrilling murder mysteries, the life of artist Frida Khalo reimagined onstage, among others, both old and new.

“I’m really excited to direct Dan O’Brien’s beautiful heartbreaking new play Newtown,” said Elizabeth Williamson, Artistic Director & Co-CEO at GEVA Theatre. “In it, Dan takes the approach of a parent looking at what happened at the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 and really goes at it from the perspective of the parent trying to grapple with loss.”

Geva 2023-24 season