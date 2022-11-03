ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre announced they will be hosting the play “Somewhere” throughout the month until November 13.

Theatre officials explain the play is set in 1959 and is about a Puerto Rican family with hopes of stardom struggling to live in the San Juan Hill area of the city. The family searches for opportunities in entertainment while dealing with discrimination and financial barriers.

The show captures how the family embraces each other while facing these challenges, according to officials. Actor Zach McNally explained the play is more than people may expect.

“This play is really unique because I think people come expecting to just see a straight play with family drama,” McNally said. “And they actually realize there is so much dance intrinsically throughout the characters because not only are we performers, but the characters themselves are.”

More information about Geva Theatre’s production of “Somewhere,” as well as tickets, can be found on the theatre’s website.