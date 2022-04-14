ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre presents “Somewhere Over the Border” — a musical based on a real-life migration story and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Audiences will be able to experience an original musical based on the real life journey of Quijada’s mother Reina from El Salvador to the U-S. The theme embraces the depiction of a young girl’s pursuit of the American dream.

As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces danger, and holds tight the memories of those she left behind.

Robert Ariza, who plays two characters in the production, says this story mirrors the “Wizard of Oz” in many ways.

“He combines elements of the story of The Wizard of Oz to tell her story. So she kind of becomes the archetype for Dorothy and then she meets people along her journey that are the scarecrow, tin man, the lion, that are versions of those archetypes,” Ariza said.

You can see “Somewhere Over the Border” until April 24th at Geva Theatre.