ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New Geva Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson announced Thursday that in-person general auditions for the theatre’s 2022-2023 season for equity and non-equity adult actors will begin on Monday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.

Officials from Geva Theatre said that actors must bring a résumé, headshot, masking, and proof of vaccination.

Actors who audition must also provide two brief, contrasting monologues no longer than three minutes or a brief monologue and song no longer than three minutes. Officials added an accompanist will be provided.

Officials said that auditions will take place at the theatre. Equity actors may make an appointment by calling (585)-232-1366 and non-equity will be seen on a walk-in basis.