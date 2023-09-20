ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is your invitation to a night full of laughs all for a wonderful cause!

Comics Against Cancer is on October 7 at the Italian American Sports Club on Buffalo Road in Gates. This is a benefit for the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club.

The group offers support for anyone affected by any type of cancer.

It’s partnering with combat comedians for the event. All the comics are military veterans. While they are the headliners, this also helps them in their own lives.

“This is really a unique program/partnership, ” Jim Love, CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester added. “An opportunity for these veterans who have PTSD from being in the military–it’s a great way for them to heal as well to use humor as an outlet for a healing tool.”

Tickets are $45. More information can be found here.