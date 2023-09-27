ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The long-awaited Rochester premiere of Disney’s Frozen is here on stage!

It runs for the next two weeks at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. Two of the main stars Caroline Bowman who plays Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna were guests on Sunrise.

“It is everything you love from the movie but so much better,” Bowman explained. “We dive deeper into the sister’s relationship, and we’ve got 12 new songs that help that storyline.”

“It’s amazing to have this partnership and just this female empowerment,” Chapman added. “At the helm we have two women lifting each other up and that’s been a joy.”

