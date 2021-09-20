‘Friday’ actor and comedian Anthony Johnson dies at 55

(NEXSTAR) – Anthony Johnson, known for his roles in “Friday” and “House Party,” has died at the age of 55.

“It is with great sadness, AJ has passed,” his rep, LyNea Bell, confirmed in an email to Nexstar. Bell did not release the date nor the cause of death.

While his character Ezal appeared sporadically in the 1995 hit comedy “Friday,” fans of the franchise will always remember his cries of “Smokey!”

“Friday” star Ice Cube released a tribute to the actor Monday, tweeting:

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday.”

Johnson also played rapper E.Z.E. in the movie “House Party” and appeared in Menace II Society. His recent credits include 2015’s “Office Staff” and 2019’s “I Got The Hook Up 2.”