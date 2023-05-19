ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a one-hour program specifically designed to be inclusive for those with sensory sensitivities.

This free event is part of RPO’s ongoing care and wellness initiative. Vice President of Education Barbara Brown shares how this initiative got started.

“Last year we started our care and wellness efforts by sending small chamber ensembles into different facilities for both seniors with neurodegenerative conditions and youth with idd or autism. The response we got from those experiences were so great that we knew we needed to offer something larger that families can enjoy together,” says Brown.

In terms of being sensory-friendly, RPO is offering several relief items for the attendees and allows a more relaxed environment.

“We are going to welcome people to bring fidget toys or tablets. anything they need to feel like they are having a successful experience, they’re going to be welcomed to get up and move around. to vocalize, if they need a break, we’ll have a quiet room available, we’ll have a therapy dog on site and also noise-reducing headphones for people to borrow if they need,” she says.

The concert will be held this Sunday the 21 at 2 PM at the Hochstein Performance Hall located at 50 North Plymouth Avenue.

This event is free, however, you are asked to get a ticket so that RPO is aware of how many are expected to attend.