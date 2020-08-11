Fox news, business cable channels to stream internationally

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Back To School: Facts First
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Fox News and Fox Business channels are going international.

A digital streaming service with the pair will launch in Mexico on Aug. 20, expanding to Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17, Fox News Media said Tuesday.

Fox News International will be available in 20 countries by the end of 2020, the Fox Corp.-owned company said.

Along with live streams of the news and business channels, the service will include an on-demand catalog of 20-plus shows including top-rated cable news programs “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and, among business programs, “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”

The service, which comes with a $6.99 monthly price tag, will be available on devices including smart phones and Apple TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku to follow.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss