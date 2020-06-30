For third time this month, Fox News leads all networks

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NEW YORK (AP) — Mention prime-time television stars in other ages, and you’d think of Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Harmon or Jennifer Aniston. Now it’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in prime-time television last week, counting both broadcast and cable, the Nielsen company said. It was the second week in a row that happened, and the third time in June.

Before this month, that had never happened before. Ever.

June is traditionally a slow month for broadcast television, its schedule crammed with reruns and game shows. And it has been a very busy news stretch that has lifted news programming across the board.

Still, the star power of Hannity and Carlson in the conservative firmament lifted Fox to heights it had never reached. Each host had four shows among Nielsen’s top 20 last week, led by Hannity’s Thursday night interview with President Donald Trump.

It’s also worth nothing that ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir averaged more viewers last week than any prime-time show on television, Nielsen said.

Despite putting on a well-received show and simulcasting on CBS for the first time, Sunday’s showing of the “BET Awards” had a relatively disappointing 3.7 million viewers.

NBC was second among the broadcast networks with an average of 3.2 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 2.9 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Fox had 1.4 million, ION Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 860,000

After Fox News, MSNBC was second among cable networks with an average of 2.07 million viewers in prime time. CNN had 1.62 million, HGTV had 1.27 million and TLC had 1.18 million.

“World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts with an average of 8.9 million viewers, NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.

For the week of June 22-28, the top 20 prime-time television shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 8.72 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.89 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.68 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.56 million.

5. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 5.12 million.

6. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.84 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 4.71 million.

8. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 4.48 million.

9. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.38 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.27 million.

11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.253 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4.247 million.

13. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.23 million.

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.184 million.

15. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.182 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.15 million.

17. “World of Dance,” NBC, 4.1 million.

18. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 4.01 million.

19. “Titan Games,” NBC, 3.882 million.

20. “Holey Moley,” ABC, 3.88 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

