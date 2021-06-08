Foo Fighters to rock Madison Square Garden later this month

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the “Vax Live” fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021. – The fundraising concert “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”, put on by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, is pushing businesses to “donate dollars for doses,” and for G7 governments to share excess vaccines. The concert will be pre-taped on May 2 in Los Angeles, and will stream on YouTube along with American television networks ABC and CBS on May 8. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will shake the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue’s first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity since the pandemic. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.