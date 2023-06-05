ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— For the first time ever, FL!P Circus will be bringing their big top experience to Rochester, with an all-new production and an amazing assemblage of international acts.

The FL!P Circus experience will feature one of the top ten finalists from America’s Got Talent—the magnificent Bello Sisters from Italy, dazzling audiences with their incredible body-bending, handstand skills. Stiv and Roni Bello, Italy’s “siblings of silliness,” will engage audiences with their outrageous comedic antics weaved throughout the whole show. Performing gracefully high above the audience on a single trapeze will be Mexico’s Carolina Vazquez. From Columbia, Duo Vanegas will defy gravity on the famous rotating Wheel of Steel. The Super Tumblers will be on their home soil in the United States to present a fast-paced display of agile acrobatic dexterity. Ukraine natives, the Bingo Troupe, will also present a high-energy display of dance, acrobatics, and unicycle acts.

This high-energy show features a live circus band and will bring its distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent to the Mall at Greece Ridge from June 23-July 3.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For discount tickets and more information, please vis FL!P Circus online here.