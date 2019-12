ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three headliners have been announced for next year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Spyro Gyra on Tuesday, June 23.

The Garth Fagan Dance on Wednesday, June 24.

Nile Rodgers & Chic on Friday, June 26.

The festival will be held from June 19 until June 27. All headline shows will take place at the Kodak Hall at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.