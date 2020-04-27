1  of  75
Closings
Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube

Entertainment

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 20, 2011 file photo shows a view of the outdoor screening area for the world premiere of “The Union” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal announced the postponement of the 19th Tribeca Film Festival which was scheduled for April 15 – 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included but “We Are One” isn’t expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivalslike May’s Cannes Film Festival or still planned ones like September’s Toronto Film Festival. Organizers said programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film,” said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, in a statement.

Some festivals have experimented with virtual editions. Amazon Prime is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The Tribeca Film Festival hosteda non-public exhibition of some of its filmsfor the film industry and press.

“We Are the One” will begin May 29 on YouTube.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

