ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Musical group Femmes of Rock will be bringing their rock concert to Canandaigua next week.

The Femmes of Rock is a rock cover group led by electric violinist and viral star Nina Digregorio. The four main members of the group all play violins and cover classic rock songs.

The group’s concerts cover songs from artists such as Led Zeppelin, Queen, Metallica, Pink Floyd, and Jimi Hendrix.

The concert will be held at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be found here.