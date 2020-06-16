1  of  74
Famous feline of ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ dies at 14-ish

Entertainment
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
LONDON (AP) — Bob, a cat whose relationship with the recovering heroin addict who adopted him inspired the book and film “A Street Cat Named Bob,” has died. He was at least 14.

Publisher Hodder & Stoughton said Tuesday that Bob had died a day earlier. It said in a statement that he “was an extraordinary cat who will be greatly missed.”

Bob’s life took him from the streets of London to red carpet premieres as a film star. Musician James Bowen found the ginger cat abandoned and injured in 2007 and adopted him.

The cat was soon accompanying Bowen as he busked and sold The Big Issue, a magazine that generates income for the homeless, around the British capital.

The pair attracted attention, a local newspaper reporter told their story, and Bowen secured a book deal. “A Street Cat Named Bob” was published in 2012 and became a British best-seller.

It was followed by “The World According to Bob,” “A Gift from Bob” and “The Little Book of Bob.” Together, the four books sold more than 8 million copies in 40 languages, the publisher said.

“A Street Cat Named Bob” was turned into a movie of the same name, starring Luke Treadaway as Bowen and Bob as himself. A sequel, ”A Gift From Bob,” is due for release later this year.

Bowen said in a statement that “Bob saved my life. It’s as simple as that.”

“He gave me so much more than companionship,” Bowen said. “With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I’d been missing. The success we achieved together through our books and films was miraculous. He’s met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. There’s never been a cat like him. And never will again.

“I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him.”

