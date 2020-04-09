Fairport Canal Days canceled due to COVID-19

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Fairport announced on Twitter the cancelation of the 44th annual Fairport Canal Days Arts Festival which was scheduled for June.

Fairport Canal Days Event Canceled pic.twitter.com/FM0ajahg28 — Village of Fairport (@FairportVillage) April 8, 2020

In the release festival organizers said this year, the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association and title sponsors Evans Bank and the IDE Family of Dealerships have combined to make a $10,000 donation to the Perinton Food Shelf.

The announcement came on Wednesday, hours after the announcement for the cancelation of the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival in August and the Corn Hill Arts Festival, which was scheduled for July.

The Lilac Festival, which was scheduled for May, already canceled, as did the Jazz Festival, which was scheduled for June.