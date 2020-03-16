Elton John postpones tour: A look at concerts on hold

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo: 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, up 221 since Sunday, business closures begin tonight
Entertainment
A poster advertising “The Phantom of the Opera” is shown on the shuttered Majestic Theatre on a nearly deserted side street near Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The ban for Broadway theaters started Thursday and will be in effect through April 12, according to a statement from the Broadway League, an organization of theater owners and producers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay.

Last week, late night TV shows went on hiatus, museums closed and Broadway went dark.

Here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

MUSIC SLOWS

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says he didn’t cancel shows when he broke his leg —and performed from a wheel chair onstage — but he must postpone his band’s tour because of the coronavirus. The rocker wrote Monday on Twitterthat “playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.” The band has postponed April dates of its Van Tour 2020, and says “information on the May dates will be forthcoming.”

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

