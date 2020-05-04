Breaking News
128 COVID-19 deaths, 1,554 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 104 hospitalized
Dwight Yoakam marries fiancee Emily Joyce in small wedding

Entertainment

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dwight Yoakam, Emily Joyce

FILE – This Nov. 12, 2019 file photo shows Dwight Yoakam, left, and Emily Joyce at 67th Annual BMI Country Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. The couple were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, FIle)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a small wedding in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated at least 6 feet from each other.

A statement from Yoakam’s publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The couple married in Santa Monica, California, just prior to the state lockdown and they adhered to recommendations on social distancing.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce for several years. This is Yoakam’s first marriage.



