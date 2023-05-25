ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happening a week from Sunday it’s the 4th annual Dream Big Motor Show.

It’s the largest exotic car show in Monroe County held off Monroe Ave. in the Monroe Clover Plaza.

This is free for anyone stopping by to check it out but donations are encouraged.

The show makes a difference in the lives of those with down syndrome and their families because all proceeds go directly to GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester.

The June 4 event will also feature a live auction, car raffle, awards for car entries, silent auction, giveaways and more.

Tom O’Neill, president of GiGi’s Playhouse, was a guest on News 8 Sunrise and spoke with anchor Brennan Somers about the event. Watch their conversation in the player on this page.