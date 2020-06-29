1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, files for divorce

Dr. Dre, Nicole Young

FILE – In a Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Dr. Dre, left, and Nicole Young arrive at the City of Hope Gala, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young has filed for divorce. Young filed documents Monday, June 29, 2020 seeking to end her marriage with the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young in Los Angeles Superior Court.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, has filed for divorce.

Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships.

The two married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

An email to Dr. Dre’s publicist seeking comment on the divorce filing was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

