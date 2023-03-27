ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two bands will be coming to CMAC this summer, with tickets going on sale soon — these shows being Dan + Shay and The Doobie Brothers.

The Doobie Brothers, known for hits such as “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” will be coming to Canandaigua as a part of their 50th-anniversary tour, with the members going live together again after 25 years.

The four-time Grammy-winning rock band will be performing their show on July 14 at 8:00 p.m., with tickets going on sale next Monday, April 3.

In August, country music duo Dan & Shay will be live at CMAC in August. The group is known for hits such as “10,000 Hours” and “Speechless,” they became the first artists to win a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times since the category was first created.

The band is performing after the success of their album “Good Things,” which was released back in August 2021 and achieved an RIAA Gold certification upon release.

The concert will be performed on August 19, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

More information about concerts, tickets, and the venue can be found on CMAC’s website.