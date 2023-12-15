ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Disney on Ice ‘Into the Magic’ has officially made it to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The show features a cast of professional skaters and an assortment of detailed costumes. Audience members can expect appearances from modern and classic Disney tales like Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen.

“When ‘Let it Go’ came on and the whole audience was just singing. It was magical,” said Betty Callne a member of the ensemble cast. “I was backstage listening and it was magical.”

Here are the remaining showtimes for Disney on Ice in Rochester: