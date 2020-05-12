Disney makes filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ streamable in July

Breaking News
FILE – This July 9, 2016 file photo shows The “Hamilton” marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York. The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday, May 12, 2020, it will offer the live capture of Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

NEW YORK (AP) — This July Fourth holiday, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash about a Founding Father from the comfort of your couch.

The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday it will put the live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3. It had been slated to be in movie theaters in October, 2021.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it,” Miranda said in a statement.

The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours.

The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, and stars all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.

