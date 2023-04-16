ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever watched a movie and thought, “The place where the characters are looks familiar,”? You may not have been wrong!

Many award-winning and nominated films contain scenes that were filmed within the Flower City — including “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Lady In White.”

This list was made using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website.

The Hammer (2010)

Following the life of Matt Hamill, the first deaf wrestler to win a National Collegiate Wrestling Championship, “The Hammer” depicts the struggles and successes Hamill faced on the way.

Most scenes of “The Hammer” will filmed in Rochester, according to IMDb — focusing on Hamill’s time as a sophomore walk-on at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The scenes of the film that are set at Indiana university Purdue were shot at the University of Rochester.

“The Hammer” won a “Breakthrough Film” audience award and a $5,500 prize at its debut at the American Film Institute Film Festival. It was later released in theatres in October 2011.

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Starring Rochester native John Lithgow, “The Tomorrow Man” tells the story of a man who is preparing for the apocalypse when he unexpectedly meets and falls in love with a woman at the grocery store.

The film spotlights notable landmarks in the area. According to IMDb, Gates Big M on Spencerport was the grocery store the movie filmed in, as well as Dobbins Drugs in Lyons, Chinese restaurant Golden Dynasty (which has since closed since filming,) Sticky Lips BBQ Juke Joint in Henrietta, the Pittsford Mobil Services Center on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford, and Debbie Supply on W. Commercial Street in East Rochester.

Houses for the characters were filmed at Brooklawn Drive in Brighton, as well as Grand Erie Way in Fairport.

Director Noble Jones was nominated for two awards for the film — “Best Narrative Feature” at the Gasparilla International Film Festival, and “Best American Independent Feature Film” at the Cleveland International Film Festival.

The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry (2008)

Based in 1970, three 12-year-old boys are looking forward to a summer of fun. When one of them mows the lawn of Jonathan Sperry, 75, the four begin a Bible study and tries to spread the word throughout the community.

According to IMDb, scenes of “The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry” were filmed in Brockport, Holley, Rochester, and Waterloo.

The soundtrack to the film won “Best Original Score” at the 2009 San Antonio Independent Christian Film Festival. The film accumulated $1.2 million at the box office.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Described by Sony Pictures Entertainment on IMDb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is the sequel to the 2012 film, and the last film in The Amazing Spider-Man series.

“Being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro, Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp,” Sony Pictures Entertainment explains.

When filming was announced in 2013, Sony revealed that “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” would be the first Spider-Man film to be filmed entirely in New York state. Rochester was selected as the location for the car-chase scene in the film.

According to a News 8 WROC report from 2013, production spent around 10 to 15 days in Rochester and booked out 3,000 hotel rooms, including at the Rochester Plaza Hotel.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was nominated for 30 awards, winning four from organizations such as the Kids’ Choice Awards and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.

White Elephant (2022)

Starring Bruce Willis, IMDb says the film focuses on an ex-marine enforcer who must battle his conscience and code of honor when he is forced to do things for the mob.

Primarily filmed in Georgia, “White Elephant” was filmed in Rochester in May 2021, and released in theatres and on AMC Plus in June of 2022.

The Alphabet Killer (2008)

According to the IMDb summary, this Rochester based release centers around Megan Paige, a fictional investigator for the Rochester Police Department, as she investigates multiple murders of three young females throughout the city. Paige works long hours obsessing over the case, and soon begins seeing visions of one of the girls.

“The Alphabet Killer” was shot in and around Rochester. The climactic scene of the film was shot near the High Falls of the Genesee River.

Eliza Dushku who plays Megan Paige received a nomination for “Best Actress” at the 2009 Chainsaw Awards.

Lady In White (1988)

Primarily filmed in Lyons, “Lady in White” focuses on how a young boy, Frankie, growing up in upstate New York in the 1960s was haunted after witnessing in the murder of a little girl.

Lukas Haas, the actor who portrays Frankie, won the Young Artist Award for “Best Young Actor in a Horror or Mystery Motion Picture.” Haas was also nominated for a Saturn Award for “Best Performance by a Young Actor.”