ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming to the stage soon at Geva Theater — an exciting new spin on the classic murder mystery known as “Dial M for Murder.”

The play, which inspired the movie adaptation by Alfred Hitchcock, opens next Tuesday.

Two of the stars of the play dropped by News 8 Sunrise to share what audiences can expect to see. You can watch their interview with News 8’s Brennan Somers in the video player above.

For the show, you can see it on stage starting January 16 through February 11. Tickets and information about the show can be found by clicking here.