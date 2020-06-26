1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Daytime Emmys go virtual in age of coronavirus pandemic

by: BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

FILE – In this June 27, 2010 file photo, a view of the stage appears at the 37th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 26 at 8 PM EST/PST. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has turned daily life into a drama of untold proportions. The stars and shows that offer up afternoon entertainment through good times and bad are gathering remotely to hand out trophies in the evening at the Daytime Emmys.

The women of “The Talk” — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — will preside over the two-hour telecast airing Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The 47th annual awards are back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011 after being relegated to cable or streaming in recent years.

It’s also the first virtual Daytime Emmys, with nominees, presenters and hosts checking in remotely instead of gathering at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the show was to be held June 12.

Presenters and guests are set to include Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless,” Kelsey Grammer, Cookie Monster, Maurice Bernard of “General Hospital” and talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan.

ABC’s “General Hospital” headed into the show with a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Other top nominees are NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” with 22 bids, and the CBS dramas “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.

“Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Singer Kelly Clarkson received a nod for the first season of her eponymous talk show. Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy!” vies for best game show host, a category he won last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

