ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former American Idol star turned lead vocalist Chris Daughtry is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom with his American rock band, Daughtry, this summer.

Daughtry will perform at The Vine Showroom on Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Rock fans should keep their eyes out for tickets this Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. All ticketholders must be 21 or older to attend all shows at The Vine.

The band’s debut album climbed to the top of sales in 2007 with their self-titled album “Daughtry,” and the rock group has since sold over nine million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. Recently, Daughtry returned to the rock charts in 2020 with their single, “World On Fire.”

The Vine has also announced a packed list of upcoming performances and rescheduled shows. The full line up can be found on their website. More information and ticket access for Daughtry is available here.