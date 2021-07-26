Dashboard Confessional coming to del Lago November 12

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino will host Dashboard Confessional Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m.

Led by singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional has recorded top 10 hits in “Vindicated” and “Hands Down.”

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale to the public on July 30 at 10 a.m. here.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, already announced at The Vine, including:

PrimeTime Horns – Jul. 30, 2021 (Free Show)

Grand Funk Railroad – Aug. 6, 2021

Foghat – Sept. 10, 2021

Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rules Tour – Sept. 16, 2021

Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour – Sept. 17, 2021

Hairball – Sept. 18, 2021

Sebastian Bach – 30th Anniversary Of Slave To The Grind – Sept. 25, 2021

Petty Fest VIII – Oct. 1. 2021

Styx – Oct. 2, 2021 (SOLD OUT)

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – Oct. 8, 2021

Little River Band – Oct. 9, 2021

Ludacris – Oct. 15, 2021 (SOLD OUT)

Trace Adkins – Oct. 16, 2021

Colt Ford – Oct. 30, 2021

The Clairvoyants – Nov. 19, 2021

Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way! – Nov. 20, 2021

Winger – Dec. 4, 2021

Sara Evans – Dec. 11, 2021

Tracy Morgan No Disrespect – Apr. 2, 2022

Jay Leno – Jun. 10 & 11, 2022

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/