ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish will be coming to CMAC this upcoming summer as part of his Starting Fires tour.

Rucker is not alone for this show — CMAC says that he is joined by Americana band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, known for hits such as “What Would I Do Without You.”

Since releasing “Learn to Live” in 2008, Rucker has had four number-one albums reach the Billboard Country charts, was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2012 and 2014 and won a Grammy for his hit “Wagon Wheel.”

The show will be held on Saturday, June 24, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will be on sale this upcoming Friday at 10 a.m.