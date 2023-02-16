ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor Daniel Durant, known for starring in the Academy Award-winning film “CODA,” will be at a screening of the film at RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf on Thursday evening.

Durant, a deaf actor and an alumnus of NTID, will be holding a Q&A session following the movie. On Friday, he will be meeting with and having lunch with RIT’s performing arts students.

The movie follows 17-year-old Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, who is the only hearing person in her family, also known as a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA). The family’s fishing business is threatened and Ruby is torn between her passion for singing and her family.

The movie was nominated for and won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021.

The movie will be screened Thursday evening at 6:30 with the Q&A happening until 9:30 p.m.