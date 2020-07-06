1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dana Canedy named as publisher at Simon & Schuster

Entertainment

by: JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dana Canedy

FILE – In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Dana Canedy announces of The Pulitzer Prize winners in New York. Canedy has been named senior vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster. The publishing house announced Monday that Canedy will start the role July 27. She will become the first African American to hold the position.. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dana Canedy will take on one of the biggest roles at Simon & Schuster.

The New York-based publishing house announced Monday that Canedy has been named as senior vice president and publisher of the imprint — the first African American to hold the position. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist will begin her new role on July 27.

“I look forward to leading the storied Simon & Schuster flagship imprint, a publishing powerhouse that has long produced some of the most important and impactful books in our culture,” Canedy said in a statement.

Canedy will succeed Jonathan Karp, who was elevated to president and CEO in May. His appointment came after the death of Carolyn Reidy.

“I am confident that as our new publisher, Dana can deepen our strengths while expanding our field of vision, combining broad editorial expertise with hands-on management skill and the proven ability to effect strategic change,” Karp said in a statement.

Since 2017, Canedy was known as the administrator for the Pulitzer Prizes, where she oversaw the awards program in journalism, letters and the arts. She spent 20 years at The New York Times as a reporter and senior covering a wide range of topics including business and finance, race, terrorism, politics, law enforcement and crime.

Canedy was part of The New York Times team that won a 2001 Pulitzer Prize for the series “How Race Is Lived in America.” She also worked for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and the Palm Beach Post.

Canedy was the author of the bestselling memoir “A Journal for Jordan,” about her war-hero partner and the journal he wrote for their son, who was killed during combat in Iraq.

The book is being adapted into a film, which will star Michael B. Jordan and directed by Denzel Washington. The film is expected to be in production this fall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss