Czech glass artist Jaroslava Brychtova dies at 95

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 14, 2014 file photo, influential Czech glass artist Jaroslava Brychtova smiles in Zelezny Brod, Czech Republic. Brychtova, a Czech glass artist whose sculptures and objects created together with her late husband Stanislav Libensky gained recognition worldwide has died. She was 95. Brychtova died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in a hospital In Jablonec nad Nisou, sculpturer Pavel Karous who assisted her on one of her last glass works said on Facebook.(Radek Petrasek/CTK via AP, file)

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaroslava Brychtova, a Czech glass artist whose sculptures and other works created together with her late husband Stanislav Libensky won international recognition, has died. She was 95.

Brychtova died on Wednesday in a hospital in the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, sculptor Pavel Karous, who assisted her on one of her last glass works, said on Facebook. Her death was confirmed by Frantisek Lufinka, mayor of Zelezny Brod, the town in northern Czech Republic where Brychtova lived almost her entire life. No further details were given.

Brychtova and Libensky started to work together in the 1950s and got married in 1963. Libensky died in 2002 aged 80.

Their works were exhibited around the world including World Trade Fairs in Brussels, in 1958, Montreal, in 1967 and Osaka, in 1970.

The monumental cast glass sculptures served as inspiration for generations of artists in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

They are displayed in museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. in the United States and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

“Glass is beautiful and noble,” Brychtova once said in an interview. “But at the same time, it’s an unpredictable bastard.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

