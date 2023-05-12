ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend, being of course Mother’s Day weekend, brings us a new production you have to see at Blackfriars Theatre.

It’s called “Cry it Out” — The hilarious yet provocative script covers the struggles and triumphs of early motherhood.

The director says the comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class affects parenthood and friendship.

“It’s a very funny, moving, critical, and heartwarming look at the first 15-16 weeks of becoming a first-time parent for four different women and men,” Director Alexa Scott-Flaherty told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers. “It allows us to go into a place where we ask those giant transformational questions like how do I do this- how am I not isolated-where are all the other parents — am I going back to work — how to I integrate baby — and the moral judgments we all make about the different choices we make as parents.”

Cry it Out runs at Blackfriars through Memorial Day weekend.