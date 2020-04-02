‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has first baby

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has first baby

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Rachel Bloom, Dan Gregor

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, Rachel Bloom, left, and Dan Gregor arrive at the Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Bloom has had her first child. The 32-year-old Bloom says on Instagram that she and her husband, Gregor, returned home Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with the healthy baby girl who had spent time in intensive care in a California hospital. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom has had her first child in what she says was a harrowing experience amid the coronavirus outbreak that has struck a close friend.

The 32-year-old Bloom said on Instagram that she and husband Dan Gregor returned home Wednesday with the healthy baby girl who had spent time in intensive care in a California hospital.

Bloom’s friend Adam Schlesinger, the musician with whom she won an Emmy last year for writing a song for her CW musical comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died from the coronavirus on Wednesday in a hospital in New York state.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” Bloom wrote in an Instagram post that came shortly before Schlesinger’s death was announced. “As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.”

Bloom said the whole family is safe, and thanked medical workers, from “those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss