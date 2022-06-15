WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Country superstar Brantley Gilbert will perform in Watertown this August.

Gilbert is known for his back-to-back platinum albums and top songs such as “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” and “Dirt Road Anthem.”

The country music star will perform on Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. as a part of the Car Freshener/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Gilbert’s music has been shared and covered by audiences around the world.

The performance will take place outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds. Tickets will go on sale on June 22 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found on the DPAO Summer Concert Series website.