Corn Hill Arts Festival guide: Artists, music lineup, vendors, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a half-century of history behind it, the 51st annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is stepping into the future with bigger plans than ever before.

Beginning Saturday, July 13, and continuing through Sunday, July 14 more than 325 artists will fill nine tree-lined streets of Rochester’s historic Corn Hill neighborhood. Live music will be performed on four different stages, food, beer, and wine will be available to give festivalgoers a unique taste of the local culinary delights as well as beverage refreshments, and visitors will enjoy a wide variety of events, including the seventh annual Fairy Houses Tour.

Shop Local Art

Rochester has a rich history of celebrating the arts and the Corn Hill Arts Festival vendors have nearly everything and anything you can imagine.

Mediums include consumable crafts, jewelry, paintings, drawings, graphics, photography, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, glass, textile weaving, leather works, woodworking, and mixed media that you can purchase and bring into your home. Winners are also announced at the end of the festival for each aforementioned category.

You can also purchase past Corn Hill Arts Festival posters and other festival merchandise online.

Jam Out

Two full days of live music across four stages will give festivalgoers entertainment throughout Corn Hill. Nearly 30 performances will be happening, from a wide variety of music genres to give everyone a taste of what they like.

Saturday July 13, 2019:

WellNow Urgent Care Main Stage

— 11:50-1:30 – The Judah Sealy Band – Smooth Jazz

— 2:00-3:30 – The Fairport Canal Authority – Chicago Tribute Band (ASL)

— 3:40-4:10 – Head To The Roots – American Roots (ASL)

— 4:20-6:00 – Flint Creek – Modern Country (ASL)

Michelob Ultra Gazebo Stage

— 10:30-11:40 – The Minor Six Band – Contemporary Jazz (EA)

— 12:10-1:50 – Todd East Tribute to The Blues and Johnnie Johnson – Blues

— 2:20-3:50 – Vanishing Sun – Original Soul/Jazz/Funk

— 4:25-6:00 – Cinnamon Jones and Eternal Soul – Soul/Funk

The (585) Magazine Avery Mall Stage

— 11:30-1:10 – Noe Socha and Brian Williams – Blues/Gypsy Jazz/Americana

— 1:40-3:10 – Daniel King Band – Nuevo Flamenco

— 3:40-5:00 – Blonde Over Blue – Original Pop

88.5 WRUR Stage at 27 Atkinson Street

— 10:45-12:15 – Aaron Lipp – Blue Grass/Country Blues

— 12:30-2:00 – Head To The Roots – American Roots

— 2:15-3:45 – Miche Fambro – World Music

— 4:00-5:30 – Sam Nitsch – Americana

Sunday July 14, 2019:

Wellnow Urgent Care Main Stage

— 10:50-12:20 – Lauren and The Good Souls – Blues/Jazz/Folk/Soul (EA)

— 12:47 – Passport To Wellness Drawing with Janet Irwin and Jeff Rodgers

— 12:50-2:20 – Hanna and the Blue Hearts-Blues – Blues and Swing (ASL)

— 2:30-3:05 – Noe Socha – Blues/Gypsy Jazz/Americana

— 3:20-5:00 – Robert Parker’s Freightrain – Original Roots and Soul (ASL)

Michelob Ultra Gazebo Stage

— 11:15-12:45 – Aaron Lipp and The Slacktones – Country Blues

— 1:15-3:00 – Haewa – Original Rock and Funk Fusion

— 3:30-5:00 – Vinyl Orange Ottomen – Rock and Roll with Soul

The (585) Magazine Avery Mall Stage

— 10:40-12:20 – Todd and Billie Sue East – Gospel meets Motown

— 1:00-2:30 – Diana Jacobs, Dave Kuykendall, and Jimmy Richmond – Pop/R&B

— 2:50-4:20 – Amy Montrois and Jon Sheffer – Pop/Rock/Alternative Country

88.5 WRUR Stage at 27 Atkinson Street

— 10:30-12:10 – Mary Monroe and Nate Coffey – Eclectic World Americana

— 12:30-2:00 – Noe Socha – Blues/Gypsy Jazz/Americana

— 2:20-4:00 – Kennedy Jason – Original Contemporary Folk (EA)

Beer, Wine, Cider, and Spirit Gardens

There is no shortage of beverage options for the 2019 Corn HIll Arts Festival, and this year’s variety of choices include tasting opportunities.

Beverge options include: Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Shock Top, Three Heads Brewing: The Kind, Southern Tier: Lake Shore Fog, Copa Wine, BABE Rose, Arizona Spiked Tea, Bon & Viv Spiked Setlzr, and Stella Artois Spizter. Drinks will be poured at the Wellnow Urgent Care Main Stage and Food Court, located off dams Street.

Additionally, Lunsford Circle will be filled with local wineries, cideries, and distilleries. Businesses featured here will be Iron Smoke Distillery, Black Button Distillery, Embark Craft Ciderworks, Thousand Islands Winery, Hunt Country Vineyards, Victorianbourg Wine Estate, A Gust of Sun Winery, Lakeland Winery, Tommy Rotter Distillery, Lake Ontario Winery, Rootstock Ciderworks, and Saint Lawrence Spirits.

Don’t Miss the Food!

Food tastings will be put on by Tasteful Additions, Cosimano e Ferrari Olive Oil, Smoke Shack Jerky, and Nibbles Cheese and Snacks. Additional food options will be available at the Food Court as well.

Shuttle Service and Parking

There are numerous public parking garages and lots near the Corn Hill Arts Festival where complimentary shuttles will be taking visitors to and from the festival. Bus shuttles run continuously on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shuttle continually loops to and from Avery Mall at the festival grounds with pickup locations at the following street intersections:

South Clinton Avenue north of Woodbury Boulevard

Broad Street on the south side of the South Avenue Parking Garage

Broad Street north side, across from the Civic Center Garage

S. Plymouth Avenue, south of Broad Street

Court Street, across from the Court Street Parking Garage (wheelchair access here only)

Bike riders can park their bicycles at the Bike Corral located on Exchange Street and Fitzhugh Place.

And for those arriving by boat, call the Harbor Master at Corn Hill Landing with a minimum of 48 hours notice in advance. Reserve your space by calling 585-234-6066.

Check the Weather

Forecasts for Saturday and Sunday look nice, with temperatures in the low 80s and partly cloudy conditions, but as we know in Rochester, weather can change fast.

Be sure to check the local forecast before heading out, so you know if you need your umbrella or sunglasses, or if you don’t need that sweater or jacket.

Info for Locals

Common streets in Corn Hill affected by the festival include Corn HIll Place, Frederick Douglass Street, and South Fitzhugh Street from South Pylmouth Street to Glasgow Street. This area will be most affected by the traffic flow and parking restrictions put in place for the festival.

Additionally, all the of the streets in The Commons are closed to parking from 7 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Vehicle travel is prohibited from 8:30 Saturday and Sunday until the streets re-open at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. If you do not have off-street parking available, you will need a permit to park in the resident’s parking lots. If you will need to move your car any time during the day, you will need to move your car to a resident parking lot before 8:30 a.m.

Other affected streets include Greig Street, Lunsford Circle, and South Plymouth Street (from Troup Street to Exchange Boulevard). Others streets that will be partially affected include Adams Street, Atkinson Street, Eagle Street, Edinburgh Street, and Glasgow Street.

More information about local residents impacted by the festival, and where resident parking lots are, is available online.

Come say Hello!

