'Cops' officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say

(WFLA) – The television series “Cops” has been canceled at Paramount Network, according to Variety.

The news the series won’t return comes after Variety reported it had been delayed even though the show was scheduled to return on Monday.

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter

The show has been on air for more than 30 seasons. It was created by John Langely and Malcom Barbour, premiering March 11, 1989.

“COPS has followed officers in over 140 different cities in the United States,” the show’s website states.

The move comes after weeks of civil unrest and protests around the nation in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody. An officer was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces charges of second degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

According to Variety, A&E has removed “Live PD” from its schedule, as well.

