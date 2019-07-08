Coming to Rochester: ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” known to fans simply as “MST3K,” is coming to Rochester in an all-new show.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will feature the original host and creator Joel Hodgson as his final live tour to give fans the chance to experience their favorite characters in real life.

MST3K first premiered in 1988 and has since become so widely popular that it was revived by Netflix in 2017 with brand-new episodes, now streaming.

For more information on the tour and for tickets, check out the show’s website.