ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian, actor, and author Brent Kreischer is extending his world comedy tour, including a stop at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Kreischer will continue his “Tops off World Tour” with 31 new dates in the fall. He will be performing at the Blue Cross Arena on December 6, 2023.

Kreishcher is touring after he released his fifth stand-up special “Razzle Dazzle” on Netflix back in March. He will also appear in the movie “The Machine,” which will be released in theaters on May 26.

Tickets are available here for presale beginning on May 3 at 10 a.m.. All other ticket sales will be available on May 5.