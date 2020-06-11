1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 21, 2018 file photo, the sun sets over the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Riverside County’s public health officer signed an order Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to cancel the popular festivals this year outside Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss