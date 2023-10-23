ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two popular singers — a pop singer and a country singer — will be coming to CMAC this upcoming summer, with tickets going on sale later this week.

Jason Mraz, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for hits such as “I’m Yours” and “Make It Mine,” will be bringing his ‘Look For the Good Live!” with The Superband. This is in celebration of his album “Mystical Rhythmical Radical Ride.” The concert will also feature special guests.

A few days after Mraz’s show, country singer-songwriter Cody Jinks, known for his hits such as “Loud and Heavy” and “Mamma Song,” will be performing alongside Blackberry Smoke. Jinks is touring as he is working on his next album.

Mraz will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on July 10 and Jinks will follow him at 7 p.m. on July 18. Tickets to both shows will go on sale on Friday, October 27 — Mraz’s tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. and Jinks will be on sale at 12 p.m.More information on both shows will be available on CMAC’s website.