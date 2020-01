Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary fantasy writer JRR Tolkien who published The Lord of the Rings, died at Thursday at the age of 95.

The Tolkien Society announced Christopher’s death on Twitter:

Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family. pic.twitter.com/X83PTx4b7x — Tolkien Society (@TolkienSociety) January 16, 2020

Christopher Tolkien was the youngest son of the accomplished author, and was responsible for editing and publishing much of his father’s work after he died in 1973

One of those works was The Silmarillion which details the rich backstory and history of Middle Earth.